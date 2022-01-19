EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Due to the upcoming snow and staffing issues, East Lyme will close the transfer station and garbage and recycling collection will be delayed.
East Lyme public works staff will be pulled away to work on snow removal.
Those who do not have their garbage and recycling picked up at the normal time should be patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.