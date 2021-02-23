EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- The East Lyme High School freshman class is thinking outside the box when it comes to fundraising.
They’re selling ‘big head’ posters that can be put in the stands at a stadium or gym.
“It’s really cool and it also shows how our community will support us,” said Alex Salerno, president of the Class of 2024.
Salerno, who is on the school’s basketball team, came up with the idea.
“Over the next four years we’re hoping to raise enough money, so no students have to pay to come into the prom as a senior or junior,” Salerno said.
For $25, John Wilson at Signcraft will enlarge a picture of a person or a pet and mount it on a foam board and then carefully trim it up.
“It’s sort of a fun way for the kids to raise some money (and for) people feel like they’re at the game even though they can’t be,” Wilson said.
“We thought it would be good to show the basketball players and everyone that we’re still supporting them even though we can’t actually be at the game,” said Georgia Anglin, vice president of the Class of 2024.
There are already 30 that are ready to cheer on the teams, and the freshman class.
If you want to be a 'superfan,' click here to learn more.
