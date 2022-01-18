(WFSB) – East Lyme is moving into a new public safety complex after decades of debate.
On Wednesday, dispatch and communications will move into the former Honeywell building on West Main Street.
The building has since been renovated to better serve the dispatch and communications center.
“Ultimately, most people who have come into the building, being a secure facility are just going to be able to get service out here. There are thirty-one cameras throughout the building,” says East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein.
The 30,000 square foot building sits on 17 acres of land. It replaces the cramped, moldy, temporary police headquarters on Main Street. According to those who worked in the building, it would also leak every time it rained.
“My office rained. It rained outside, it rained inside. So, I would come into work after a rainstorm and find my office flooded,” says Lt. Dana Jezierski.
The new police headquarters is state of the art, especially the new dispatch center.
“We’re giving them all new equipment, so everything that may have been something that was 10-15 years old now is state of the art, and the latest and greatest technology,” says Chief Finkelstein.
There is even space or a future gym, which is next to secure locker rooms for men and women officers.
Officials in charge of planning how the space was going to look asked other departments for recommendations.
“What did you find out a year later was wrong? Then we say, ‘ok we’re going to try and remember that when we’re doing our facility, to avoid those mistakes,” says Chief Finkelstein.
The building has a secure and safe area where officers can bring prisoners, before processing them in new holding cells.
There are cameras inside and outside of the holding cells, that are always being monitored. In the old building, officers had to take prisoners to a holding cell in Waterford.
The New Public safety complex will serve as the police department and fire marshal’s office.
The existing building was purchased for $5 million in 2019. In 2020, the town approved $2.2 million for rehabilitation.
In the last year, another $200,000 was needed to replace the roof.
Work and minor details are being buttoned up now.
“I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get in here. I think its going to be a morale boost. It’s certainly a more professional atmosphere,” says Jezierski.
Officials say this move will happen pretty quicky on Wednesday. First, communications will move in first, then in the next couple of days, officers will start to move in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.