EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- East Lyme Public School parents were notified about a positive COVID-19 case reported at the high school.
A letter was sent to parents on Monday, which stated that the school would be closed on Tuesday, to “err on the side of caution.”
The person who tested positive was last at East Lyme High School on Sept. 14.
District officials said that person was instructed to remain home in self-isolation.
Anyone who is considered to have been in close contact with the person has been contacted by health officials with instructions on the appropriate steps to take.
Wednesday will be a remote learning day, and the school building will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 24.
“After conferring with Ledge Light Health District and our Medical Advisor, it has been deemed safe to keep all other school buildings open given no contact has been made regarding this case in any other building,” district leaders said.
They went on to say students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms that coincide with COVID-19 should remain home and contact their medical provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.