EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of students at East Lyme High School walked out of class on Tuesday.
It started around 9 a.m.
Students gathered on the school's football field.
They told Channel 3 that they were frustrated by alleged racist texts by a student that recently surfaced.
They said the school held an assembly on Monday.
However, the students said they want the administration to do more to address racism in the school.
At the walkout, they held posters that read "racism is never justified."
Channel 3 reached out to the school district for a comment.
Superintendent Jeffrey Newton responded:
They did an excellent job, and we are collectively working to ensure this becomes a catalyst for increased work, conversation, and ongoing change which is spearheaded through the high school Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
Newton continued:
Equity for all remains an important focus for East Lyme Public Schools and it is one of our core goals.
