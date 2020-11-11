EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- In these times of social distancing, and virtual gatherings becoming more common, the East Lyme High School band, orchestra, and chorus have adapted in a way to still be able to share music together.
In a video posted on YouTube this week, the group virtually came together to perform The Star-Spangled Banner, just in time for Veterans Day.
The video was shared with Eyewitness News, which showcases the amazing talent of these students.
See the video on YouTube by clicking here.
