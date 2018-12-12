NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing a woman he was in a relationship with faced a judge on Wednesday morning
Avery Hallbrooks, 28, was arrested on Tuesday.
After his court appearance, he's now being held on a $2 million bond.
The crime scene unfolded at the Starlight Inn on Monday night.
A woman identified as 25-year-old Corina Zukowski was stabbed multiple times.
Medical personnel took her to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Hallbrooks was charged with her murder.
A source close to the investigation said Hallbrooks actually reported the incident to police.
Zukowski's sister spoke to Channel 3 outside of court on Wednesday, saying "She loved him with everything she had. He claimed he loved her with everything he had but this is not what you do to someone you love.”
Hallbrooks and Zukowski have a 1-year-old child together. Zukowski has two other children as well. All three are with a family member at this time.
A friend of both Hallbrooks and Zukowski told Channel 3 that she knew the couple was facing tough times, but the murder was a shock.
“I know that they had been arguing. About what, I don’t know," said Krysta Morant of East Lyme. "I can’t really imagine Avery doing anything to hurt his girlfriend."
On social media, friends remembered Zukowski as a faithful friend and mother.
Hallbrooks has had run-ins with police before.
Records show that he served jail time for criminal trespassing in 2016.
Last year, he was at the center of a missing persons investigation in Watertown.
Recently, he was arrested in East Lyme on drug offenses.
Hallbrooks is expected to appear back in court on Jan. 8.
