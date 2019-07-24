EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – An East Lyme Police K-9 passed away on Tuesday evening.
K-9 Jimo was partnered with Officer Michael Jezierski of the East Lyme Police Department.
Jimo was 9-years-old and passed away due to illness.
According to police, Jimo served the town with Officer Jezierski from February 2012 through July 2019.
Service announcements will be provided at a later date.
