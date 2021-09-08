EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Five teenagers are facing charges, accused of trying to break into a car overnight.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Faulkner Drive in Niantic.
A resident had confronted the five suspects, who were wearing ski masks, as they were trying to break into a car.
The suspects then sped off, in a stolen car, onto Fairhaven Road.
They then caught up to a responding officer, reversed their vehicle, and ended up hitting the front of another officer’s cruiser.
Police said the teens then took off on foot, running behind homes on Fairhaven Drive.
Officers were ultimately able to catch up to all of them and take them into custody.
One East Lyme police officer suffered a minor back injury in the process, and one teen reported an injury to his foot.
The teens who were arrested range in age from 14 to 17. Three are from New Haven, one is from West Haven and another is from Seymour.
They are all facing several charges, including larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and criminal attempt at third-degree burglary.
East Lyme Officers are also working with other shoreline police departments to determine any involvement this vehicle may have had in other criminal activity.
