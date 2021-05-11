EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- East Lyme police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driveway during the overnight hours on Monday.
Police said it happened on Brookfield Drive.
Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from a home on Irvingdell Place, which shows an individual trying to get into a car at that home just after 2 a.m.
Anyone with information, or anyone who may have additional surveillance video, should contact East Lyme Police at 860-739-5900.
Police continue to urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and to make sure keys/fobs are secured and valuables are removed from vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.