EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- East Lyme police are investigating reports of several car break-ins that happened after midnight on Monday.
Police first received a report of suspicious activity from a homeowner on Cedar Brook Lane.
As police responded to the area, they found items laying across the road at multiple locations off Chesterfield Road.
It was determined that the items were taken from vehicles in the neighborhood.
Police were also notified that a car was stolen from the area during the same time frame.
Anyone with information about any suspicious activity should contact police at 860-739-5900.
Residents are also advised to keep their cars locked and valuables secured.
