(WFSB) - As a result of a rainy and windy forecast, cities and towns across the state are making decisions about whether or not to hold Halloween activities on Thursday.
A few have elected to postpone them.
Woodbridge's Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it is rescheduling its annual Truck or Treat Event for the towns of Woodbridge, Bethany and Orange.
The department said it will now be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Lyme's mayor said he has postponed Halloween trick-or-treating for his town.
Mayor Mark Nickerson posted to social media that the weather forecast for Thursday forced him to reschedule Halloween activities to Saturday.
"Please keep your little goblins safe and dry and bring them out to your neighborhood during the usual times on Saturday," Nickerson said.
For a list of indoor trick-or-treating events around the state, check Channel 3's website here.
