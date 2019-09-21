EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – The Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus is putting many on alert.
Health officials and lawmakers are asking for people to take caution during peak times when mosquitoes tend to bite.
An East Lyme resident has died after being infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The state also confirmed a second person is now infected with the potentially deadly virus. The Department of Public Health says the state’s first victim since 2013 was diagnosed in late August.
Doctors say it takes 4-10 days for symptoms to show and when they do, it’ll feel like the flu. When the virus spreads to the brain, a third of those cases end with death. Any survivors are often left with long term brain damage.
There is no cure and no vaccination for EEE.
Until the first cold snap, health officials say the best thing to do is to limit evening activities when mosquitoes are more active.
Some high schools changed their football game to an earlier time. Parents say they understand why.
“I think that they have to do whatever they think is best to keep everybody safe,” said Cari Barnes, who is the mother of a marching band member.
Mosquitoes carrying EEE have been found in 12 towns and continue to be found in the southeastern part of the state.
