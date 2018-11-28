EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – East Lyme residents are being advised to boil their water due to a water main break.
East Lyme Public Safety put out a notice to residents that two water main breaks are to blame for the issue.
Residents are being told to boil water for at least two minutes prior to use.
Customers may also experience discolored water until the water main breaks are repaired and the water is flushed.
There is a limited amount of bottled water available for affected residents at the Flanders Fire Department until midnight.
The water main breaks are taking place on Boston Post Road.
Customers on Boston Post Road and the adjacent side streets from Lovers Lane east to Flanders Four Corners at the Route 161 intersection and south to Society Road on Route 161 are all under the boil water advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.