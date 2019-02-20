EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme residents voted in a referendum Wednesday on whether or not to spend millions for a police station.
East Lyme has a temporary police station.
They were only supposed to be here for 4 years, but it’s been 14.
On Wednesday night, the referendum for a new police headquarters was approved.
East Lyme’s current police headquarters was built in the 30’s at a storage facility for the electric company.
It’s owned by Dominion Power now and rented to the town for $1 per year.
But over the past 14 years they’ve been there, town leaders say age is taking its toll, with a leaking roof and cramped space.
Repairs would cost taxpayers half a million dollars.
“To repair the old one is going to be very expensive,” said Walter Nagle of East Lyme.
Last fall, town leaders were offered the soon to be vacated Honeywell commercial building on the west side of town near I-95 for $2.7 million.
“We’re getting this done for 50 percent of the price of building a new facility. It’s 5 million dollars vs. 10 or 12 million dollars. It makes sense,” said Mark Nickerson, East Lyme First Selectman.
The question before voters Wednesday is whether or not to appropriate $5 million dollars.
The funds will acquire the Honeywell building, plan, construct and furnish it into a public safety complex.
The average homeowner can expect to spend $60 more per year in taxes.
Right now, prisoners and evidence are taken to the Waterford police headquarters.
Eventually, the Honeywell building could be retrofitted with holding cells and lockups.
“We need it. We need it desperately. It would be nice if there were a substation in the center of town a small one,” said Jack Cutillo.
