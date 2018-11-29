EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme High School, Flanders School, and the Central Office were closed on Thursday following two water main breaks, a school official said.
According to Public Safety, there were two breaks on Wednesday evening.
The break on Boston Post Road near Upper Pattagansett Road was fixed.
Then, a second water main break on Boston Post Road had to be repaired.
Residents may see discolored water.
They are urged to boil their water.
Town officials said that water should be boiled for two minutes.
