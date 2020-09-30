EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Taxpayers in East Lyme head to the polls on Thursday to weigh in on spending nearly $1 million for a public safety building.
The town has been debating building a police headquarters for 35 years, and Thursday’s referendum, if approved, will be the next step in getting officers out of the temporary headquarters they’ve called home for 16 years.
Town leaders say the 7,500 square foot building that serves as the police department is outdated and in need of dire repairs.
During heavy rains, the roof leaks and water bubbles up through the concrete floor, creating a mold condition.
“The building does need some work. Seems as though something needs to be done,” said Sharon Jackson of East Lyme.
What’s being done is taxpayers will vote on whether or not to approve $985,000 to renovate the Honeywell building on the east side of town.
That building was purchased with the intent to convert 14,000 square feet into a public safety complex.
“This referendum is all about properly renovating the building and doing it right the first time,” said East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson.
He said it’s been a long time coming, and if approved, no longer will police have to process suspects and detain them in the Waterford lock-up.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to do this now. It should have been done 16 years ago,” Nickerson said.
Voting will take place on Thursday at the Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Also on the referendum, a second question will ask voters to approve $1.2 million in FEMA funds as reimbursement from storms Sandy and Irene.
