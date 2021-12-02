TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Firefighters extinguished a fire early Thursday morning on East Main Street in Torrington.
According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 24 East Main St. just after midnight.
First arriving units reported smoke from the area of the roof of a two story commercial building with residential apartments on the second floor. Entry was made and crews confirmed a fire on the first floor of the building.
The building had been undergoing renovations.
Fire crews said they used three hose lines to control the fire within 48 minutes. The fire was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the building
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
The Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
