EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A food pantry in East Windsor is in need of some help.
For decades, the Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry has helped hundreds of people in the East Windsor community.
"It's open shopping concept, so they can get a basket and pick what they want off the shelves,” said Marie Groves, coordinator for the pantry.
The Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry is a mission of the First Congregation Church in town, with folks volunteering their time to help others.
However, now they need help.
They're hoping someone can donate either a snow-blower or their services to remove snow from their ramp, during the winter months.
"Most of our volunteers are 60 or over and really shouldn't be shoveling snow,” Groves said. "We have to shovel our way into the building and shovel the sidewalk down the ramp. But, it's still slippery."
Volunteer Anthony Gary came up with an idea to spread the word by posting about it on Facebook.
"I figured with the power of social media, put it out there,” he said. "Usually, we cart from downstairs up around. Right now, we carry all the food from the basement up the stairs."
That’s because the ramp is coated in snow and ice from the last storm.
“On any given day, we’re moving 800 to 900 pounds of food,” Gary said.
Anthony said it gets too taxing on the volunteers, and he's hoping someone will answer their call for help.
"This place helps so many people and someone may have the resources to help,” Gary said.
If anyone is able to help, call the food pantry at (860)758-7763.
