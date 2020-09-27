EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A 9-year-old from East Windsor has been very busy the last few months.
She’s a beekeeper and has been selling honey.
Molly Mosher is a busy fourth grader.
When she’s not in class, you’ll spot her at Mosher Farms wearing her beekeeping suit and veil, collecting honey from her bees.
"Last Spring, I got my own hive, so I was really happy," Molly tells us.
Molly is a young beekeeper.
After watching her father take care of several hives, she was eager to get her own.
"I always encouraged the girls if they wanted to come out and work on the bees with me. Never pushed it on them, but they always knew that it was an option if they ever wanted to come out," David Mosher, Molly's father, stated.
There’s a total of seven hives in Molly’s backyard and this one is hers.
The 9-year-old isn’t afraid of the bees.
She’s very comfortable holding the insects and tending to their needs.
Inside the frame is where the honey is.
"It’s really sweet and it’s like really thick," says Molly.
The honey is packed in tightly as the bees prepare for Winter and there’s been a lot of buzz over her product.
"I sold it. All of it," said Molly.
Molly is a young businesswoman working hard and already seeing the fruits of her labor.
"I’ve always wanted to encourage my girls to kind of learn about responsibility and to see her kind of doing her own business and making a few hundred dollars already at 9 years old, it makes me wonder where she’ll end up down the road with this kind of a start," continued David.
As far has her favorite part of the process…
"Finding the queen, because it's like a little scavenger hunt where you've got to find the queen," explained Molly.
For David Mosher, seeing how far his daughter has come since she started her own hive has been a sweet success.
"I’m terribly proud of her," added David.
And Molly says beekeeping is a line of work she plans to stick with.
To learn more about Mosher Farms, you can click or tap here for more information.
