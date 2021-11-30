EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An East Windsor man appeared in court Tuesday, accused of creating child pornography.
Mark Roman, 53, of East Windsor was arrested on a federal complaint that charged him with production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.
The investigation into Roman began after the internet search engine Yahoo! alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Roman's email account was "transmitting images of child sex abuse".
Investigators found about 3,000 illicit pictures and videos after searching Roman's home, some of which were of Roman abusing a girl that was between the ages of six and eight.
Roman was also found to have secretly taken videos and photos of the same girl while she was with another girl that was between the ages of two and four.
He is being detained pending a detention hearing on December 8.
If found guilty of production of child pornography, Roman could face a fifteen to thirty years in prison.
