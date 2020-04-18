EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An East Windsor photographer, who’s used to snapping a newly weds' first kiss, is shifting her focus to documenting this period in time.
Courtney Robertson’s purpose in life is capturing the little moments during the big ones, like your baby being so small, they fit in your arms to the day they’re old enough to go to college.
Many monumental occasions have been postponed.
"It's been a little difficult. We've had a lot of rescheduled weddings and I had to push off all of my Spring sessions unfortunately," Courtney Robertson of Courtney Lynn tells us.
Still, there’s beauty in this unique moment.
"It's a strange time, because we've kind of had to redefine community and I think this project shows that we still have our community even if we have to be socially distant. We can still be there for each other in small ways that can end up being bigger ways in the long run," stated Robertson.
Robertson’s latest project requires little set up.
Families schedule a time with her, she shows up, and snaps a few photos with her long lens from the safety of their home.
Some of her models go right up to the glass, while others even take a peek through the window.
"People have seemed to really enjoy it. A lot of people have been doing messages to their family through the window and just having that interaction, even if it's through glass or through a screen, is really nice," explained Robertson.
The project not only allowed Courtney to pick up her camera again...
"It’s cheered me up a lot," said Robertson.
It’s given her the human connection she’s been craving.
"It's nice to see people. My job is focused around seeing people smile, making memories for people, and even though this is kind of a different memory for everyone than a normal milestone in life, it's something that will mark the time I think," says Robertson.
She’s staying optimistic even though money is tight.
"It's been tough. I’m hoping to keep my business going and just focusing on projects I can do for now, and then hopefully getting right back into it as soon as I can," stated Robertson.
This project is free. No charge at all.
Just one request.
"I just wanted to do something to kind of lift people's spirits. I ask people to kind of pay it forward if they can and do something nice for somebody else," added Robertson.
Robertson will embrace this period in time, but is looking forward to turning a new leaf come Fall.
For additional information on Courtney's business, you can head over to her website, courtneylphoto.com, or click or tap here to learn more.
