EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Windsor are investigating a shooting Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened at the Rodeway Inn on Bridge Street.
One victim is at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Police are still on scene investigating.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.