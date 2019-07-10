EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Windsor are looking for help identifying three people caught on camera vandalizing a park.
They said the suspects vandalized East Windsor Park on Reservoir Road during the overnight hours of Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A surveillance picture released by police showed the suspects covering their faces because they were aware of the cameras in the park.
"Our Parks & Recreation Department and Public Works Department do an outstanding job maintaining East Windsor's parks," police wrote in a Facebook post. "Support them by reporting any information on this incident to us at 860-292-8240."
Police said they would be conducting patrols in the parks through the summer to stop similar vandalism from happening.
