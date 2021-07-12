EAST WINDSOR, Ct. (WFSB) – The East Windsor Board of Selectmen announced on July 12, that Emergency Relief and Stabilization Effort (E.R.A.S.E.) COVID-19 grants will be available to East Windsor small businesses and nonprofits.
The grant, which is funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, will award up to $10,000 to small businesses and non-profit organizations who have a “dynamic plan” for the funds.
The Town of East Windsor invited businesses and non-profits to apply for assistance between July 12 and August 9.
For more information and to apply, head to East Windsor's website here.
