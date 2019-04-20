Easter egg hunts around the state have been canceled or postponed due to the rain this weekend. Some events will go on, rain or shine.
CANCELED:
Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor: Saturday 11AM- 2PM
POSTPONED:
Meriden Parks & Recreation Department: Take place Saturday inside the Hubbard Park tennis courts tent, being at 3PM
West Haven Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Scramble: Postponed from Saturday to Monday, April 22nd
RAIN OR SHINE
Cavalry Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 21st 8:30AM, 11AM at Conard High School in West Hartford
Liberty Baptist Egg Hunt: Saturday 10AM at Nelson’s Field in Bristol
New River Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday 10AM-12PM 314 Woodbridge Street in Manchester
Daffodil Tag Sale: Saturday from 9AM-2PM at Hubbard Park in Meriden
If you have an Easter Egg Hunt that was canceled, postponed, or will still go on, feel free to email the information to newsdesk3@wfsb.com
You can see the latest forecast here.
