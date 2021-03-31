Easter egg hunt

(WFSB) – There are a number of Easter events and egg hunts happening this weekend:

Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

  • April 2-4
  • Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs! Spring Scavenger Hunt

  • April 2-4
  • Roaring Brook Nature Center

Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Visit

  • April 2nd
  • New England Air Museum

Egg Scramble

  • April 3rd
  • EverWonder Children's Museum

New Britain Easter Egg Hunt

  • April 3rd
  • Chesley Park

Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt

  • April 2nd
  • Indian Rock Nature Preserve

Bunny Hop Scavenger Hunt

  • Now through April 5th
  • East Windsor businesses

Easter Egg Hunt

  • April 3rd
  • DeMartino's Farm

Killingly's Easter Egg Hunt 2021

  • April 3rd
  • Westfield Church, United Church of Christ

Forest Easter Egg Adventure

  • April 2-3
  • Stamford Museum & Nature Center

Bunny Hop – Drive by event

  • April 3rd 1 PM – 3 PM
  • Ledgecrest Health Care Center, Kensington

Easter Egg Hunt at Flight!

  • April 4th 12pm-5pm
  • Flight Fit N Fun, Manchester

Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

  • April 3rd 9am-1pm
  • American Legion, Vernon

Easter Egg Hunt

  • April 2nd 10:00am
  • Willow Brook Golf Course, South Windsor

Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt

  • April 2nd 10am to 2pm
  • Indian Rock Nature Preserve – Bristol

Easter Egg Hand Out

  • April 3rd 10am to 6pm
  • Olde Mistick Village

Annual Easter Celebration

  • April 2nd 11am to 4pm
  • Sonny's Place, Somers

Easter Egg Hunt! - Westbrook Outlets

  • April 3rd at 11am
  • Westbrook Outlets

Egg Hunt To Go! – West Hartford

  • April 3rd 10am to 1pm
  • Calvary Fellowship

An Egg-Cellent Adventure – Groton

  • April 3rd 10am to 1pm
  • The Sheep Farm

