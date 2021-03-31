(WFSB) – There are a number of Easter events and egg hunts happening this weekend:
- April 2-4
- Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
Eggs, Eggs, Eggs! Spring Scavenger Hunt
- April 2-4
- Roaring Brook Nature Center
Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny Visit
- April 2nd
- New England Air Museum
- April 3rd
- EverWonder Children's Museum
- April 3rd
- Chesley Park
- April 2nd
- Indian Rock Nature Preserve
- Now through April 5th
- East Windsor businesses
- April 3rd
- DeMartino's Farm
Killingly's Easter Egg Hunt 2021
- April 3rd
- Westfield Church, United Church of Christ
- April 2-3
- Stamford Museum & Nature Center
- April 3rd 1 PM – 3 PM
- Ledgecrest Health Care Center, Kensington
- April 4th 12pm-5pm
- Flight Fit N Fun, Manchester
Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- April 3rd 9am-1pm
- American Legion, Vernon
- April 2nd 10:00am
- Willow Brook Golf Course, South Windsor
- April 2nd 10am to 2pm
- Indian Rock Nature Preserve – Bristol
- April 3rd 10am to 6pm
- Olde Mistick Village
- April 2nd 11am to 4pm
- Sonny's Place, Somers
Easter Egg Hunt! - Westbrook Outlets
- April 3rd at 11am
- Westbrook Outlets
Egg Hunt To Go! – West Hartford
- April 3rd 10am to 1pm
- Calvary Fellowship
An Egg-Cellent Adventure – Groton
- April 3rd 10am to 1pm
- The Sheep Farm
