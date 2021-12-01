STERLING, CT (WFSB) - The COVID numbers are elevated in eastern Connecticut with one town reaching 15.3 percent recently.
That peak number is in Sterling on the Rhode Island border.
“There is a reluctance here for some reason or other I can’t explain why maybe it’s the old Yankee individualism for lack of a better term,” said Sterling First Selectman Lincoln Cooper.
Cooper said they don’t have the resources like other communities to get the word out.
The Town of Putnam had a positivity rate last week of 12.1%. That means 55 and a half people per 100,000 tested positive for COVID-19.
The Northeast District Department of Health says the higher numbers could mean more people are getting together during the holiday, and those yet unvaccinated are getting sick.
COVID hit Putnam Mayor Norm Seney hard, he is now leading the call for vaccinations.
“I wouldn’t want anybody to go through what I went through and I don’t want to see a child in the same situation that I was in. Because they have no ability to process what I went through, I think it’s important that parents take a hard look at it,” said Seney.
The booster shot clinic had steady traffic this afternoon at the senior center in Brooklyn, and there was a line for COVID tests
Stephen Blanchette said, “I’m going to a party a show in Boston so you either have to be vaccinated or tested so I’m getting tested to be safe.”
