WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Alfie made for some slick conditions in eastern Connecticut on Friday morning.
Willimantic was among the towns that saw the brunt of the storm.
Parts of eastern Connecticut saw more than a foot of snow, according to early estimates.
This meant school was canceled.
Most roads in eastern Connecticut were cleared of snow before noon.
A lot of businesses in the area were eventually fully open.
“It’s nice to see it. Its clean and its fun. Like I said I love winter sports. So, I am going to go out and cross country in the backyard. I am going to make a track with my neighbor so it’s fun,” said Andrea Kaye, of Hampton.
“I love the snow but I can’t wait to move and retire. To somewhere warm,” said Danielle Hammon, also of Hampton.
Hammon couldn’t make it to work Friday because her driveway was too slippery.
The day called for a “Round of hot chocolate for the neighbors and us yeah.”
Neighbors like 10-year-old Scarlett Blanchard were excited for time off.
Reports show Hampton got about 14 inches of snow.
“Play outside. Probably make a fort out of the snow,” Blanchard said.
Reports say Danielson got about 13 inches of snow.
The Cote family says it was needed.
“I work for a school district. So it’s been a rough couple of years and coming back from winter break has been very busy with COVID so this is a welcome break,” said Katrina Cote.
A break for snowmen and lots of winter fun.
“I went sledding and one of the neighbors made like a big pile and a I made like a fort,” Larry Cote said.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker traveled along Route 2 and on I-395 in the Norwich area as it headed toward New London earlier in the morning.
Slush-covered roads made travel difficult, but drivers were taking it slow.
No crashes were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
