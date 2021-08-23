CANTERBURY/LISBON, CT (WFSB) – The eastern part of Connecticut saw the most power outages from Henri.
Monday morning in Lisbon, 112 Eversource customers were without power. In neighboring Canterbury there are still, nearly 500.
At one point on Sunday, 94 percent of the town was without power.
“All of a sudden, the lights started flickering and then it shut off, 20 minutes later,” said Mike Gallagher of Canterbury.
Like many in the Town of Canterbury, Gallagher lost power during the height of the wind and rain.
Most of the outages were due to trees and limbs on power lines.
The town’s first selectman said it didn’t take much to bring them down.
“Got a branch in it and that’s the cause of about 1,500 of our a little more than 2,000 outages here in town,” said Chris Lippke, first selectman, Canterbury.
Crews were nearby to fix the problem, a welcomed change from last year’s Tropical Storm Isaias.
“The situation I think they had last year has caused them to up their game a little bit, with the fines and stuff,” Gallagher said.
Over in Lisbon, there were similar issues.
“You’re in shock, you’re glad nobody got hurt,” said Felix Prokop, a homeowner in Lisbon.
Downed trees and power lines caused some outages in the town. One tree even came crashing down on Prokop’s home.
“It just had that great, big bang, and I opened up the door and there’s the tree laying there,” he told Channel 3.
Luckily there were no reported storm injuries in either town on Sunday.
Eversource said it hopes to have the power restored in the eastern part of the state by Monday night.
