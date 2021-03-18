WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Eastern Connecticut State University is joining the list of colleges holding in-person graduation this spring.
Commencement for the class of 2021 will be held on Saturday May 16.
A ceremony for the class of 2020 will take place the following day.
Both ceremonies will be held at the North Windham Technical High School Athletic Field.
Graduates will be limited to two guests each, and tickets will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.