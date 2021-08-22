CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Some of the smallest towns are cleaning up from some of the biggest damage Henri left behind.
In Canterbury, more than 80 percent of town was in the dark as of 5:45 p.m.
Channel 3 meteorologists have been warning the highly wooded towns to really be on alert.
A tree came crashing down onto some power lines in Canterbury on Sunday, which put 2,000 in the dark.
Eversource also said neighboring Lisbon was one of the hardest hit areas.
There are a lot of trees in that part of the state.
The already saturated ground offered no resistance when Henri’s most powerful winds started blowing through.
Once off of Route 2, small branches and twigs littered back roads.
Residents said it took about 30 to 40 minutes to inflict all the damage.
You go down the road and you’ll see a big tree across the road. We lost power for nothing here. I don’t understand why, but we do,” said Richard Wade.
At one point, 94 percent of the town was in the dark.
Late Sunday afternoon, power crews were working to clean up and restore power.
At last check, Troop E said there were still 35 road closures between Voluntown and North Stonington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.