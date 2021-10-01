CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, residents in southeastern Connecticut should protect themselves and their children from mosquitoes in order to reduce the chance of contracting the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.
On Sept. 23, mosquitoes were trapped in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown that tested positive for EEE.
These results represent the first EEE positive mosquitoes identified in the state by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station this year.
