West Springfield, Mas. (WFSB) – The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) will host the 2021 Big E Job Fair on Tuesday, July 20, at Café area of the Eastern States Farmers Market near the Mallary Complex in West Springfield, Mas.
The fair, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.
“We have people who have been with us for decades, some who take vacation time and others that come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers. We really have a Big E family during the Fair,” Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO said.
All staff will receive job training and COVID safety measures training.
ESE will be recruiting for positions in the following areas:
· Wine Barn Staff - Beverage Service Prep, Waitstaff
· Retail Staff – Storrowton Village & Farmers Market
· Security Staff - Gate, Roving, Supervisors
· Parking Attendants & Shuttle Drivers
· Custodial, Bathroom Attendants, Trash Collection
· ESE Foundation Representatives
· Guest Information/ Admin Support
· Vendor Information Staff
· Creative Arts Assistants
· Stage hands
“With pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, working at The Big E is a perfect opportunity to ease back into the workforce. And, it’s a fun and uplifting atmosphere,” said ESE Human Resources Director Jessica Fontaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.