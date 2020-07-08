FAIRFIELD (WFSB) - An 22-year-old Easton man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the hit-and-run death of a Pennsylvania woman over July 4th weekend.
According to police, Declan Kot was charged with misconduct with a motor-vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in a death, failure to drive in the proper lane and other window-tint offenses.
Police said two passing motorists found the victim lying in the roadway and called 911 July 4 between 7:30-7:45 p.m.
The victim was later identified as Marileidy Morel Araujo, age 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania. Police said she was visiting relatives and was out walking her dog at the time of the crash.
During the initial investigation, police were looking into the possibility of a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler being involved in the crash.
Upon further investigation and based on additional evidence, it was determined that the suspect vehicle was not a Jeep Wrangler, but likely a larger vehicle.
A clear marker lens and other debris from the suspect vehicle was located by police at the scene.
On Monday, July 6, members of the Fairfield Police Quality of Life Unit, Crash Investigation Unit and Easton Police canvassed the Redding Road area and made contact with residents on Redding Road who were able to provide video of the roadway during the timeframe that the crash occurred.
The video revealed a White Dodge Ram pickup truck with black rims fleeing the area north on Redding Road with a large American flag flying from a pole attached to the rear tow hitch.
Evidence located at the scene was then identified by a local dealership as likely being from a Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 between the model years of 2010 and 2016.
Police said further investigation revealed that the truck likely had passenger side mirror damage and would likely be missing the lower plastic portion of the mirror and the corner light.
Additional video was obtained of the same vehicle at other locations throughout the day on July 4. Images of the vehicle were analyzed by detectives and a complete description and images of the suspect vehicle were distributed to law enforcement personnel. Crash Investigation, Traffic Unit and Detective Bureau personnel continued their investigation and developed several leads and possible suspect information.
On Tuesday, July 7, Patrol Division personnel located a Dodge Ram fitting the description traveling on North Benson Road and conducted an investigative stop of the vehicle.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kot.
Based on information obtained during an interview at police headquarters, an arrest warrant was issued for KOT on Wednesday, July 8 and he was later arrested.
