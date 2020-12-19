EASTON (WFSB) - Police rescued a dog and it's owner from an icy pond Friday night in Easton.
According to police, officers were flagged down while on patrol near the Helen Keller Middle School.
Police said the dog's owner told them the animal had fallen through the ice at Keller Pond.
The officer immediately called for the Easton Fire Department to perform an ice rescue. Prior to the fire department arriving on the scene the individual climbed onto the ice and attempted to reach his dog.
However, the man fell through the ice on top of his dog. The officer then entered the water and was able to rescue the individual and his dog.
According to police, the officer was in the water up to his chest and upon exiting the water he was in minor distress from the freezing temperature.
The officer was transported by Easton E.M.S. to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of the cold-water exposure. He was later released in good condition. The dog's owner was treated and released on the scene.
The dog was released to his owner and is doing fine.
The Officer, identified as Anthony
Telesco, age 32, has been an officer with the Easton Police Department for over two years.
Easton Fire Chief Steve Waugh and Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle urge people not to walk or crawl on ice covered bodies of water to rescue a person, dog or wildlife.
The Easton Fire Department has numerous Firemen that are highly trained in "ice rescues" and have the cold-water gear, specialized equipment and train regularly for these types of situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.