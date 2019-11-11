TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Easton was killed in a crash that happened in Trumbull Sunday night.
Pamela Maestri-Howes, 59, was identified as the victim by state police.
Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Route 15 south, just south of exit 50.
They said the driver of one car was traveling in the right lane while Maestri-Howes was driving in the left.
The two vehicles made contact and Maestri-Howes struck a wooden beam guardrail in the right shoulder.
Her vehicle rolled over and she was ejected over the median and landed in the northbound side of Route 15.
Maestri-Howes was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle complained of only minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 203-696-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.