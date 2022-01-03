(WFSB) - As infection rates in Connecticut continue to spike, a local athletic conference is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Connecticut Conference, which consists of high school athletic teams from New London and Windham Counties, announced that they will be limiting the number of spectators at all ECC events going forward.
A conference spokesperson noted that only home spectators will be allowed in the stands.
Attendance capacity will vary by school. Cheerleaders will be considered essential game personnel and are allowed at ECC games.
The policy will be in effect at least through January 30.
(1) comment
Yea, that'll help.
