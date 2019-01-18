HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday marked the 28th day of the federal government shutdown.
The effects have already been felt on thousands of federal workers, many of whom are not getting paid.
In CT, TSA workers are struggling.
They have missed one paycheck and there could be more.
This week, Foodshare set up a pop-up food pantry at Bradley Airport, giving a little help in those uncertain times.
Channel 3 spoke with an economist to learn more about how the non-government employees are being impacted by the shutdown.
"Checks for rent subsidies will not be going out, and those expecting a rapid refund from the IRS are not going to get that,” said David Cadden, an economist and former professor at Quinnipiac University.
Cadden said local businesses with government contracts are also affected, and some of their employees may not get paid.
The Gross Domestic Product or the GDP has gone down every week of the shutdown.
Another concern, those working at airports are understaffed, and that causes stress.
"A lot of research indicates when people are overworked they are stressed and can make errors and they may miss things. This happened in Tokyo where a gun was allowed on a plane,” Cadden said.
With no end in sight for the government shutdown, more and more people will be impacted.
