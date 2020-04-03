HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There was troubling news Friday morning regarding the economy.
A record-long streak of U.S. job growth has ended, as employers have cut more than 700,000 jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The unemployment rate has now jumped to 4.4 percent from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent.
This job loss is the worst since the great recession in 2009 and is just a small indication of what is coming.
Nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the final two weeks of March.
The coronavirus shutdowns have forced widespread layoffs, everything from hotels, restaurants, movie theaters, auto factories, and department stores.
More than 90 percent of the U.S. population is living under some version of a shutdown order.
What's important for the economy's future is to see if businesses can survive the shutdown, and if they rehire many of the workers they laid off. If they do get rehired, that will help the economy snap back, if not, the economy will suffer even more.
