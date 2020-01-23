WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Counseling services are being made available at Eastern Connecticut State University after a student was found dead.
The university said the student, identified as Lee Barrett of Hamden, was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Shakespeare parking garage just before midnight.
He was later pronounced deceased.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Campus police are continuing an investigation, but have said there is no evidence to indicate foul play.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lee’s family and friends during their time of grief,” said Eastern President Elsa Núñez. “This is a tragic loss for them and our entire campus community.”
