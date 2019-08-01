Consumer product safety officials recalled Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

(CNN) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for certain inclined sleepers for infants due to safety concerns.

The recalls involved the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

The sleepers were sold at Target, KMart, Ross, Marshall's, TJ Maxx and other children's product stores nationwide between Nov. 2014 through Feb. 2017.

The group said no injuries were reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.

People who own the sleepers should stop using them and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

