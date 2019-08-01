(CNN) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for certain inclined sleepers for infants due to safety concerns.
The recalls involved the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.
The sleepers were sold at Target, KMart, Ross, Marshall's, TJ Maxx and other children's product stores nationwide between Nov. 2014 through Feb. 2017.
The group said no injuries were reported, but similar products have resulted in infant deaths.
People who own the sleepers should stop using them and contact the manufacturer, Dorel, for a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.