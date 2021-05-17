NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Two men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Naugatuck.
Mark Oladapo, 19, of New Haven, and 20-year-old Tyler Murtishi of Waterbury were arrested on Friday.
The suspects were stopped on Old Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Sheridan Drive.
Police said they seized a number of drugs during their investigation.
They included:
- 619 alprazolam (Xanax) pills
- 38 Focalin pills
- 51 Gabapentin pills
- 14.82 oz worth of edible marijuana (Skittles)
- 2.4 grams of cocaine
- 10.69 ounces of marijuana
The suspects also had packaging material and scales, according to police.
Oladapo and Murtishi were charged with operating a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell.
Oladapo was the driver of the vehicle, so police said they also issued him an infraction for having illegally tinted windows.
Both suspects were given court dates to appear in Waterbury Superior Court.
