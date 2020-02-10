HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The legislature is back in session and education is a priority.
On Monday, lawmakers highlighted what they want done to help children across the state.
Graduation rates are up in Connecticut, not just in the suburbs, but the inner cities as well. But more needs to be done to improve education in those larger cities.
How to improve education for all children is a focus for lawmakers and educators. An important issue for many inner-city schools is hiring more teachers of color.
“We have to create new pathways for individuals who want to go on to the field of education. We can’t leave it up to our four-year institutions. Last year in Connecticut, only 30 students of color came out of our public-school institutions,” said Senator Doug McCrory.
Lawmakers are looking for incentives to get more diversity among those who want to be teachers. He also wants students to get more help with reading and to be more financially literate.
Claudia Tanaglia is a 7th grade teacher in Hartford. She’d like to see more resources and she says teachers are often spending some of their own money for school supplies.
“There needs to be a big focus on the teachers and supporting what they do. That’s where you are really going to find the changes with what the teachers are doing in the classroom with their students and feeling supported,” Tanaglia said.
Graduation rates have been improving. Statewide, more than 88 percent of students graduate high schools, but in Hartford it’s less with close to 71 percent.
Andrea Comer is the Executive Director of Educators for Excellence and she says the education experience depends on where you live.
“We have done right with last year’s legislation to ensure the classrooms are more diverse in terms of who is standing in front of students and our investments in early childhood education,” Comer said.
Teacher diversity is a big focus this year and the need for more support for teachers.
Right now, these are the ideas and the plan is to draft legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.