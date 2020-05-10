HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the state prepares to enter phase one of the reopening process, it’s also looking beyond.
Distance learning is here to stay, but when will schools reopen?
We know parents have many questions, especially what will hold for the fall semester.
Whether you have a kindergartener or college student, the concern is how will the learning environment stay safe.
You can take your questions directly to the reopen advisory group.
Parents and students can email their questions to reopen@ct.gov.
Your most pressing questions about schools may be answered by stakeholders from the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group.
The group is scheduled to host a roundtable talk Monday morning.
The focus is expected to center on the state’s education system and its ability to reopen.
Mid-March is when districts closed campuses.
In the wake, distance learning replaced in-person learning.
Yet, perhaps summer school could resume based on recent COVID-19 data.
The Department of Education recently said it’s waiting for the reopen group to develop guidelines.
“If the trends continue in the positive way they’ve been going, we’re hoping to have summer school open in July,” said Dr. Miguel Cardona, Commissioner of the Department of Education.
As for higher learning, enrollment numbers may be down in the fall to enforce social distance once students return to campus.
The semester may be a late start as Eyewitness News learned some campuses may not reopen until October.
While daily testing has risen, the state will need to rapidly boost numbers.
The reopen group projects between 200,000- 300,000 tests will be needed by late August for universities.
“We have a long way to go but we’re making plans to enable that,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
The concern for many is the possibility of another wave hitting in the fall, imperfect timing for students if allowed to return to campus.
This unknown has universities developing a game plan should the virus spread among the student body.
Professors have already been asked to create a distance learning plan just in case.
The roundtable starts Monday morning at 11 a.m.
For more information on the roundtable, click here.
