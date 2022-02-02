HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Educators and school employees expressed concern over a potential state Board of Education recommendation that would lift a mask mandate in schools.
This while opponents of the rules testified about how they felt masks had harmful impacts on children.
The board met at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It told Channel 3 that while not on the agenda, it expected the possible recommendation to Gov. Ned Lamont's administration to come up in testimony.
And it did.
Arguments were heard on both sides of the issue.
"We are asking this board to recommend the school mask mandate to stay in place," said Mary Yordon, AFT Connecticut. "We are highly vaccinated, we are cautious, but there is still a lot of COVID in our schools."
"What does it have to take and what will it take for this board to grow a spine and say 'no' to harmful mandates and unconstitutional mandates, harmful policies, harmful curriculums? What does it take, what will it take?" argued Mary Galvin of South Windsor.
The American Federation of Teachers, a union which represents nearly 60,000 school employees across the state, urged the board to "follow the science."
The AFT pointed to state Department of Public health data which said statewide school employee cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 19 were 1,533 - double the 763 reported four weeks earlier. Student cases during that same period jumped from 3,848 to 9,722 - a 40 percent spike.
“We have remained among the safest states throughout this pandemic because elected leaders have heeded the call to ‘follow the science,’” said AFT Connecticut president Jan Hochadel. “It has provided a reliable road map for the numerous tough decisions we’ve faced as labor leaders and educators. There is no sound reason to veer off course now and put the health and safety of our members and their students at greater risk.”
Other union representatives also urged the board to not let the state's mask rules expire.
“When masks are worn by all, it is an extra layer of protection that is essential to making sure students and staff are all safe. Science has shown mask wearing is an important pillar to ensure everyone plays their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Let us not abandon this important lesson we’ve been practicing throughout the entire pandemic,” said Stacie Harris-Byrdsong, president of AFSCME Local 3194, which represents paraeducators, lead teachers, and other staff throughout Capitol Region Education Council schools.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends universal indoor masking for all students age 2 and up. That goes for all teachers and staff as well, regardless of vaccination status.
