(WFSB) -- November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
In Connecticut, 80,000 people are living with it, and countless more loved ones and caregivers are impacted by the disease.
Every 67 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America launched an initiative called ‘Educating America.’
“We want to empower people, let them know they can turn to AFA for help,” said Charles Fuschillo, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Each year they travel to 10 to 14 states, but this year, with the pandemic isolation, that information is even more critical. So, they’ve gone virtual.
“We feel it is critically important to provide individuals with education, awareness and let them know they don’t have to go on this journey alone. Whether you are a caregiver or someone living with the disease,” Fuschillo said.
It starts, with recognizing the warning signs, like confusion about a time or place, difficulty performing familiar tasks, problems finding the right word, forgetting where they put things, and quick changes in mood or personality.
“Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. So, if you see someone or a loved one or even yourself, forgetting names, current events. Don’t make excuses for yourself or a loved one saying he or she is getting older and just forgetting things. You need to address it right away,” Fuschillo said.
AFA is offering free virtual memory screenings on their website, where people take 15 minutes to answer questions.
Memory issues can be caused by a number of medical conditions, like a thyroid issue or vitamin deficiency, and those can be treated.
So, a screening is an important first step toward getting the right diagnosis.
“There are more than 80,000 people in Connecticut who are living with Alzheimer’s, and if you multiply that by 3 or 4 by a caregiving team, you can see how widespread and prevalent it is,” Fuschillo said.
There is a lot of help available for folks dealing with this. You can watch the virtual conference that happened in Connecticut by reaching out to the AFA. For more information, click here.
