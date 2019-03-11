(WFSB) -- Education website Niche released a list of the 2019 ‘Best Places to Live’, including Connecticut.
The factors considered when compiling the list were cost of living, higher education, housing, public schools, diversity, crime & safety, jobs, and more.
The website said statistics were primarily obtained from the U.S. Census.
In America, the website said the best place to live is in Bluemont, Va., which is a neighborhood of Arlington.
Focusing more on Connecticut, the top three towns were West Hartford, Avon, and Simsbury.
See the top 15 Best Places to Live in CT here.
All three towns got an “A+” when it came to an overall grade, and for public schools.
Check out the full list of the Best Places to Live in CT here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.