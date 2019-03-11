(WFSB) -- Education website Niche released a list of the 2019 ‘Best Places to Live’, including Connecticut.

The factors considered when compiling the list were cost of living, higher education, housing, public schools, diversity, crime & safety, jobs, and more.

The website said statistics were primarily obtained from the U.S. Census.

In America, the website said the best place to live is in Bluemont, Va., which is a neighborhood of Arlington.

Focusing more on Connecticut, the top three towns were West Hartford, Avon, and Simsbury.

See the top 15 Best Places to Live in CT here.

All three towns got an “A+” when it came to an overall grade, and for public schools.

Check out the full list of the Best Places to Live in CT here.