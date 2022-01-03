(WFSB) – School staff and educators called for new COVID protocols as students returned to school from winter break.
The Board of Education Union Coalition called for the new standards in a news conference Monday afternoon.
“With double-digit infection rates, rises in pediatric cases, backlogs at testing facilities, and shortages of testing kits, the Board of Education (BOE) Union Coalition is calling for new, more stringent safety standards and protocols to reflect the situation we’re in and further prevent the pandemic from tightening its grip on Connecticut’s schools and communities,” the coalition said in a statement.
The group released nine protocols they want the state to implement:
1) Adopt new, more aggressive testing protocols to closely monitor students and teachers before they enter our schools. As in other facilities, temperatures should be taken outside and anyone with a fever or exhibiting symptoms should not be allowed into our schools;
2) Provide cost-free access to COVID-19 testing at all schools, including weekly pool testing;
3) Provide N95 masks and in-home test kits to all school districts for distribution to students and school staff;
4) Require N95 masks be worn in school by all, regardless of vaccination status;
5) Continue with other established mitigation efforts including social distancing, no large group gatherings, and improved ventilation;
6) Prohibit the combining of classes due to staff shortages;
7) Prohibit the unsuccessful practice of dual teaching;
8) Provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations at all schools; and
9) Ensure that staff do not have to use their sick time during quarantine periods.
The coalition is a group of 60,000 public education employees from across the state.
