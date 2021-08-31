NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - One more sleep as the kids say before students return to school in Naugatuck.
Naugatuck Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Montini sat down with Eyewitness News to let us know what everyone can expect when they arrive for the first day tomorrow.
"It’s always students. It’s a magical time of year. Tomorrow, hard work, days off with 4,300 coming back. All sports are a go, no assemblies or concerts in auditorium, maybe outside. We had a great summer. We expanded our programs STEM with Camp Mattatuck, quadrupled kids in summer school, opportunities, extra class, engage in before or after extended learning opportunity in our lower grades," Montini stated.
Naugatuck is also providing free lunch and breakfast to kids to fuel their learning and the district has added more social and emotional support with extra counselors.
